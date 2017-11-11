50 PDP members, including Gbenga Daniel’s aide join APC

Ahead of the 2019 general elections in Ogun, a Special Adviser to former Governor, Gbenga Daniel, on Youth and Sports, Raheem Ajayi has left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

50 other PDP leaders and members also joined him in defecting to APC.

Ajayi popularly referred to as Baglo, said, according to The Nation, he and others had elected to team up with the APC following the party’s resolve to field an Ogun West man in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

They were received into the party by Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Tolu Odebiyi and Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekumbi, at an elaborate event at the Imasayi wards of the defectors in Yewa North Local Government Area, Ogun, last Friday.

Ajayi who lamented that no Yewa – Awori person has been elected Governor of the state since its creation, 42 Years ago, said it’s reassuring that APC is determined to help the zone break the jinx in 2019.

“My primary aim of getting involved in political process especially in Ogun State is to better the lots of my people. Part of which is getting one of us, a Yewa-Awori man elected the Governor of the State.

“The Party that that has assured us of that is the APC, especially when my former party has demonstrated otherwise.

“It has become not only expedient but imperative at this very critical time of our life as a people to support such a party which will make our 42 year political struggle a reality.

“Since the creation of our dear state, no one from Ogun West has been elected Governor whereas Ogun East and Central have produced two Governors each at different times. APC has decided to zone the governorship slot to Ogun west, that’s why I am joining the party,” Ajayi said.

He hailed Amosun for his achievements, saying the Governor had redefined governance in Ogun State as well as open support for the actualisation of Ogun West 2019 governorship agenda.

“It is glaringly obvious for everyone the success recorded in the state under the administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun. He has redefined governance in our dear state.

“He has turned the state around in terms of legacy infrastructures, security of lives and properties and attraction of massive investments,” Ajayi said.