9mobile Future CEO Initiative: Jane-Frances Okorie emerges winner

A winner has emerged in the just concluded 9mobile Future CEO speech competition. She is 16-year old Jane-Frances Okorie, a student of Lagos State Civil Service Senior Model College student, Igbogbo, Ikorodu, who defeated nine other finalists in a keenly contested speech battle held at the Immaculate Heart Comprehensive Senior High School, Maryland, Lagos.

Over 50 Students from secondary schools within the Lagos State Education District 2, comprising Ikorodu, Kosofe, and Shomolu local government councils, participated in the competition.

Commending the finalists, the Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs, 9mobile Abdulrahman Ado, represented by the PR Lead, 9mobile, Chineze Amanfo, commended the participants for their courage, effort, and hard work. She said, “You have all demonstrated sound intellectual prowess and excellence in your presentations. This is proof that you are future leaders who are determined to achieve their dreams. 9mobile is proud of you, and we hope that you remain confident in your ability to take up new tasks ahead”.

Commenting on the competition, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, lauded 9mobile for the initiative, stating that it was germane and in line with the sustainable growth plan of the Lagos state government. He said, “I would like to congratulate 9mobile for putting this competition together. I believe strongly that the competition will help the students improve on their public speaking abilities, build confidence and ultimately spur them on to aim high in life.”

Expressing delight at her win, an elated, Okorie remarked, “Honestly speaking, I am short of words. Let me begin by saying a huge thank you to 9mobile for providing us with this wonderful opportunity and platform to express ourselves and inspire us to dream big. To my school management and teachers, thank you for reposing this level of confidence in me to do the school proud.”

