9mobile uplifts small business owners with Mega Millions Promo

The ongoing Mega Millions Promo by Nigeria’s customer-friendly telecommunication company, 9mobile could not have emerged at a better time. This is because the promo is happening at a time when many businesses are challenged by Covid-19. Hence, 9mobile’s Mega Million Promo intervention through the promo has continued to provide succour to more customers who are players in the Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSME’s) segment. They have applauded the subscriber reward goldmine, describing it as timely. 9mobile customers have been winning N1 million daily, getting smartphones every hour in the last five weeks with another seven weeks to go when a grand prize of N10 million will be won by one lucky customer at the grand finale.

Among the SME players that have been empowered by 9mobile in this ongoing promo are Mrs. Aminat Yetunde, a business woman based in Ilorin; Mr. Ishak Fatihu, a poultry farmer from Kano; Sarah Bright who plays in the confectionary business sector; Chief Tony Nnaji, a Port Harcourt-based businessman; Ifeanyi Okolie, an automobile parts dealer in the popular Lagos Ladipo market and a host of other business owners who have invested their prize monies to boost their respective trades.

At the beginning of the Mega Millions Promo, it could be recalled that the Chief Executive Officer, Alan Sinfield had stated that the promo was designed to mitigate the challenges faced by Nigerians during the Covid-19 period. “We have designed this promo to help cushion the effects of the Covid-19 in Nigeria as families and individuals continue to confront the economic impact of the pandemic. We have made sure that everyone is covered from new to existing customers, including customers who have not used their lines for some time; there is something exciting for everyone,” he said.

The Mega Millions Promo adopts a recharge and win mechanism and customers can simply recharge their lines with N200 or more to win a smartphone every houror top-up N1000 and above to win the N1million daily prize.

A cumulative recharge of N10, 000 over the 90 days duration of the promo qualifies customers for a chance to win the N10, 000,000 grand prize. Participants can increase their chances of winning with rapid and frequent recharges. ”New customers will also get up to 100% data bonus for 12 months with free 1GB and N500 airtime”.