Abdisattar Ahmed Takes Home Best Supporting Actor Award at AMVCA’s 2023 for “Gacal”

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023 celebrated exceptional talent and outstanding performances in the film industry. One standout winner of the night was Abdisattar Ahmed, who took home the prestigious title of Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Gacal.”

In the captivating film “Gacal,” Ahmed delivered a powerful and compelling performance that captivated audiences. His portrayal of the supporting character showcased his versatility and ability to immerse himself in the role, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

The category for Best Supporting Actor at AMVCA’s 2023 boasted a lineup of highly talented actors, including Bucci Franklin for “The Razz Guy,” James Webbo for “County 49,” Jeffroberts Walusimbi for “Bedroom Chains,” O.C. Ukeje for “Brotherhood,” Taiwo Hassan and Yinka Quadri for “Anikulapo.” However, it was Ahmed’s standout performance in “Gacal” that earned him the well-deserved recognition.

Abdisattar Ahmed’s win at AMVCA’s 2023 is a testament to his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. As he continues to impress with his exceptional performances, this accolade will undoubtedly open new doors for him in the industry and solidify his position as a promising actor.