Abdisattar Ahmed Takes Home Best Supporting Actor Award at AMVCA’s 2023 for “Gacal”

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023 celebrated exceptional talent and outstanding performances in the film industry. One standout winner of the night was Abdisattar Ahmed, who took home the prestigious title of Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Gacal.”

In the captivating film “Gacal,” Ahmed delivered a powerful and compelling performance that captivated audiences. His portrayal of the supporting character showcased his versatility and ability to immerse himself in the role, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.

The category for Best Supporting Actor at AMVCA’s 2023 boasted a lineup of highly talented actors, including Bucci Franklin for “The Razz Guy,” James Webbo for “County 49,” Jeffroberts Walusimbi for “Bedroom Chains,” O.C. Ukeje for “Brotherhood,” Taiwo Hassan and Yinka Quadri for “Anikulapo.” However, it was Ahmed’s standout performance in “Gacal” that earned him the well-deserved recognition.

Abdisattar Ahmed’s win at AMVCA’s 2023 is a testament to his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. As he continues to impress with his exceptional performances, this accolade will undoubtedly open new doors for him in the industry and solidify his position as a promising actor.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 20, 2023

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ Takes Home Best Overall Movie Africa at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 celebrated the finest achievements in the African film industry, and Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo emerged victorious, winning the ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

Loukman Ali’s Directorial Brilliance Shines Through: Best Director at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 celebrated excellence in the film industry, and Loukman Ali emerged as the Best Director for his exceptional ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

BBNaija Star Beauty Tukura Shines as Best Dressed Female at the AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The AMVCA’s 2023 was a night to remember, and BBNaija star Beauty Tukura stood out as she won the highly ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

Enioluwa Takes Home Best Dressed Male Award at the AMVCA’s 2023

Enioluwa made a fashion statement that turned heads at the AMVCA’s 2023, winning the coveted title of Best Dressed Male. ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

AMVCA’s 2023 Honors Angel Unigwe with the Trailblazer Award

Angel Unigwe emerged as a shining star at the AMVCA’s 2023, being honored with the prestigious Trailblazer Award. The African ...

YNaija May 20, 2023

AMVCA’s 2023 Honors Patience Ozokwor with the Industry Merit Award #AMVCA9

Patience Ozokwor won the Industry Merit Award at the AMVCA’s 2023, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career. The ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail