Accept your husband’s side chick for better mental health – Actress Kudirat Ogunro advises women

Kudirat Ogunro, alias Kudi Alagbo, a rising Yoruba actress and director, has encouraged married women to accept the reality that their husbands would have extramarital affairs.

She went on to suggest that women, for the sake of their mental health, make peace with their husbands’ side chicks.

She said, “These days, one (a woman) needs to have it at the back of one’s mind that at home, one’s husband could be ‘my bear’. But, when he is outside, he becomes, ‘our daddy’. I believe that 70 percent of men cheat; so for one’s sanity, one should know that a ‘side chic’ exists somewhere. By doing that, one can celebrate more blissful years in one’s marriage. This truth is bitter for some; but the earlier one knows it, the better for one’s mental health.”

Speaking on why she delved into making herbal products, she said,

“Kudi Alagbo is the brand name I gave my herbal products. I am from a family where everyone has a knowledge of herbs. Unlike many who sell herbs online and don’t have the wherewithal, I am different because that was our family’s means of livelihood when I was growing up; and even till now.”

