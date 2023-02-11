Hoodlums attack Obidients with guns and machetes at LP Lagos rally

Some supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, have reported being assaulted by thugs in Lagos.

It was reported earlier on Saturday that Obi’s supporters were assaulted en route to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), the location of the party’s presidential campaign event in the state.

Several people were injured, and several automobiles were wrecked.

Lagos police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin stated that the state criminal investigation department will examine the event and apprehend the perpetrators.

A member of the Obidient movement known as Oluwatoyin, speaking with the media about the event, stated that another person was stabbed.

“It seems APC are not happy with what we are doing today. They attacked us in Ajah and other parts of Eti-Osa LGA,” he said.

“They damaged our cars and injured many of us. A guy was just rushed to that place for treatment because he was stabbed by hoodlums.”

Also, another victim, who had a machete cut on his body, said the hoodlums who attacked supporters at Jakande area arrived at the scene in two buses.

He added that the hoodlums fled after police officers arrived at the scene.

“We had a plan to move a convoy from Jakande to TBS. So, what we did was to arrange a truck, DJ and a convoy of cars,” the LP supporter said.

“When we got to Jakande to make a U-turn and wait for other people to come, two buses, which were loaded with guys, came.

“They came down from the buses holding machetes and guns and they started attacking us. They scattered the cars and beat some people.

“To save my life, I laid at the Lekki-Epe expressway to obstruct traffic so that they won’t kill me.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija February 11, 2023

Niger becomes fifth state to sue FG over naira redesign policy

The Niger state government has launched a lawsuit against the federal government over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s re-design of ...

YNaija February 10, 2023

Council of state tells CBN to recirculate old naira or print additional new notes

Members of the council of state have expressed support for the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria ...

YNaija February 9, 2023

Buhari prepares for May 29 handover, signs executive order for presidential transition council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the formation of a presidential transition council in advance of the May 29 transfer to ...

YNaija February 9, 2023

NUC orders closure of universities for upcoming elections

The regulatory agency for universities in Nigeria, the National Universities Commission has ordered a closure of universities across the country ...

YNaija February 9, 2023

Death toll from Turkey-Syria earthquake continues to rise with rescue efforts yet to reach all survivors

On Thursday, the death toll from this week’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria approached 16,000, as expectations waned that many ...

YNaija February 8, 2023

JUST IN: Supreme Court restrains CBN from implementing deadline for old naira notes

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has prohibited the Federal Government from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the demonetization of ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail