Hoodlums attack Obidients with guns and machetes at LP Lagos rally

Some supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, have reported being assaulted by thugs in Lagos.

It was reported earlier on Saturday that Obi’s supporters were assaulted en route to Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), the location of the party’s presidential campaign event in the state.

Several people were injured, and several automobiles were wrecked.

Lagos police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin stated that the state criminal investigation department will examine the event and apprehend the perpetrators.

A member of the Obidient movement known as Oluwatoyin, speaking with the media about the event, stated that another person was stabbed.

“It seems APC are not happy with what we are doing today. They attacked us in Ajah and other parts of Eti-Osa LGA,” he said.

“They damaged our cars and injured many of us. A guy was just rushed to that place for treatment because he was stabbed by hoodlums.”

Also, another victim, who had a machete cut on his body, said the hoodlums who attacked supporters at Jakande area arrived at the scene in two buses.

He added that the hoodlums fled after police officers arrived at the scene.

“We had a plan to move a convoy from Jakande to TBS. So, what we did was to arrange a truck, DJ and a convoy of cars,” the LP supporter said.

“When we got to Jakande to make a U-turn and wait for other people to come, two buses, which were loaded with guys, came.

“They came down from the buses holding machetes and guns and they started attacking us. They scattered the cars and beat some people.

“To save my life, I laid at the Lekki-Epe expressway to obstruct traffic so that they won’t kill me.”