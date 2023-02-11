Peter Obi, Obidients discomforting Lagosians – Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, has stated that LP supporters are to blame for the severe congestion on the Lekki-Epe highway.

Onanuga said that this was an “uncivilized” manner to campaign in Lagos State.

On Saturday, he made this information public in a tweet on his Twitter account.

Keep in mind that on Saturday, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, had a campaign event in Lagos.

According to a representative for the Tinubu and Shettima campaign, Obi knowingly opted to make life difficult for the people of Lagos.

“Peter Obi and his supporters are doing a road walk in Lagos, causing massive traffic jam on the ever busy Lekki-Epe expressway. His rally is at TBS on the island. But he chose to cause discomfort to Lagosians. An uncivilized way to campaign in our city,” Onanuga tweeted.