Niger becomes fifth state to sue FG over naira redesign policy

The Niger state government has launched a lawsuit against the federal government over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s re-design of the naira.

Niger is the fifth state to file a lawsuit against the federal government over the contentious issue.

Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, and Kano have already initiated legal action against the FG to halt the policy’s full implementation.

Nasara Danmallam, attorney-general and commissioner of justice for the state of Niger, said in a statement released on Saturday that the case with the designation SC/CV/210/2023 was filed with the supreme court on Friday.

He stated that the lawsuit “seeks an extension of the CBN’s deadline for the currency swap and withdrawal from circulation of the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes, among other reliefs.”

In the affidavit submitted in support of the initial summons, the government of Niger said that the scarcity of the newly redesigned banknotes has created unimaginable misery and suffering for the state’s citizens, particularly those living in remote areas.

The attorney general stated that the state government is extremely concerned about the predicament of its citizens and would continue to do all permissible under the constitution to alleviate their suffering.

As a result of the supreme court’s order preventing the CBN from enforcing the February 10 deadline, Nigerians are anticipated to continue using the old notes until February 15.

However, the federal government has filed a preliminary objection to the complaint, claiming that the supreme court does not have the authority to hear the case.

The court has scheduled a hearing for February 15.