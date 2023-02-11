South African Rapper AKA killed in drive-by shooting

IOL News reports that on Friday night in Durban, South Africa, the famed South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

Another individual, thought to be AKA’s security, was injured, according to the South African news portal. A second victim, who has not been publicly identified but is believed to have been an AKA acquaintance, was also gunned down.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, AKA’s family also announced his passing.

AKA was apparently shot dead in a drive-by while waiting for a friend outside the Wish Restaurant.

Prior to 10 o’clock, shots were reportedly fired from two vehicles that have yet to be identified.

According to social media posts, AKA was scheduled to play at the Durban nightclub YUGO as part of his birthday festivities.

All of his closest colleagues and acquaintances have taken to social media to express their disbelief.

When an IOL crew arrived Friday evening, police had already blocked off the area.

Shockingly, witnesses at a nearby eatery told IOL that AKA was standing outside Wish when he was shot.

Two persons have been killed in a shooting on Florida Road, and ALS Paramedics spokeswoman Garrith Jamieson said the road has been closed off as a result.