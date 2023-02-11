WIN A HOME REVAMP THIS VALENTINE WITH TECNO THIS VALENTINE

Oh, the sweet scent of love fills the air, and for many, the currency of affection is the gifts they receive. We all yearn to make our loved ones feel cherished and adored, especially on special occasions. Have you heard of the TECNO Valentine Special Promo?

This Valentine’s Day, TECNO is giving you a chance to spread love to your beloved ones and those in need through the TECNO Valentine Special Promo.

Despite the economic struggles, TECNO is offering us the opportunity to treat ourselves and our loved ones to gifts, including a home makeover with the TECNO Valentine Special Promo.

Showing love has never been easier. With TECNO’s generosity, even in these trying times, imagine the thrill of being one of the lucky winners of a home renovation or receiving Valentine’s gift package worth thousands of naira.

To participate offline,
Purchase any POP 7 SERIES, POVA, NEO, OR SPARK 8P from any TECNO-authorized store and receive a raffle ticket that qualifies you for the offline draw.

For online participants,
Nominate an orphanage, share why TECNO should show love to them this Valentine’s season, and post an entry with the hashtag #TECNOValentineSpecial on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

What are you waiting for, my love? It’s the season of love! Start buying today and experience the joy of giving and receiving.

Stay tuned to TECNO’s social media pages for more information and updates.

