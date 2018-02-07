Access Bank wins 2017 Web Jurist Award for Banking sector

If you bank with Access Bank you are also a winner!

In the 2017 Web Jurist awards, Access Bank topped the charts on almost all categories, beating about 21 other banks. The award is put together by Phillips Consulting Limited. They have over the years played the role of development partner to the banks and other organisations in Nigeria who have a web presence. Here are the categories that earned the banks their ratings.

Access Bank’s points summed up to a total of 315, followed by Zenith Bank with a total rating score of 306 and then United Bank for Africa in third place with a total rating score of 303. So if you needed a reason to be glad you bank with Access Bank, this amongst others should make it to your list.

