[The Activism Blog] Funke Felix Adejumo is committed to enhancing the lives of women in Nigeria

Rev. Mrs Funke Felix Adejumo, a preacher, writer and a champion for better womanhood who recently made the YNaija Inaugural #WOKE100 list started the year on an inspiring note. The Wife of the General Overseer of the Akure based Agape Ministries Bishop Felix Adejumo who also doubles as the President of the Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation was in Lagos on Saturday January 14, 2018 for the 2018 edition of her Woman on the Winning Edge Conference which holds annually at the Tafawa Balewa Square Onikan Lagos.

The preacher through her foundation impacted the lives of over 10,000 women (mostly indigent) in attendance. The program which appears as a normal church program turns out to be more than that as experienced by this writer. There was free medical checkup for the women including free cancer screening, uncooked food materials and clothing store were given to women at the venue.

Materials for empowerment such as sewing machines, generators and other items were given to the beneficiaries to start a life of independence as she has always preached about. The high point of the event was the announcement of the proposed commissioning of an ongoing hospital being built by Rev. Funke Felix Adejumo and her husband in Osun state billed for Commissioning in the second quarter of 2018. This hospital on completion will provide free health services to the host community and its adjacent communities.

The main take away from this is that Christian leaders are not only interested in feeding their flocks spiritually but also materially and financially. It’s worthy of mentioning that in December 2017, she organised a similar empowerment for indigent Northerners in Akure where she gave clothes, food, cash and material support for these vulnerable group of individuals that have resorted to begging as a means of survival.

The Church as a whole must be at the forefront of societal development and enhancement which the Funke Felix Adejumo Foundation and others are doing at the moment. Last year December, the strides of the Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation as relating to women empowerment was also published on this blog.

Funke Felix Adejumo by her action has once again justifies her inclusion in the Ynaija Inaugural #WOKE100 List.