The Department of State Security Services has reportedly arrested a man named Engr. Simput Eagles Dafup. According to news report he was arrested for converting an 18year old lady Miss Nabila Umar Sanda Galadima from Islam to Christianity. The two parties first met four years ago on a London to Nigeria flight and they’ve never meet each other until last year when Dafup came to Jos for Christmas as he has always been a Ghana based lecturer.

Nabila who remained a Muslim after meeting Dafup four years ago, chose to finally renounce Islam for Christianity after reuniting with Dafup in Jos during the 2017 Christmas holiday. What should have been a private matter between two adults has been escalated as the DSS has arrested the man in question. Why DSS chose to do that is unknown as this was never part of the duties expected of the country internal security agency.

The DSS by its actions has violated the rights of Engr. Dafup by arresting and detaining him without subjecting him to any court trial. It won’t be out of place to ask the DSS where they were in August 2015 when Ese Oruru was kidnapped by one Yunusa Dahiru who later raped and forcibly converted her into Islam in Kano reportedly in the palace of the Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

Despite the fact that the mother of Ese Oruru raise alarm about the disappearance of her daughter, the police could not secure her freedom from her abductors until six months after which was belated as Ese was already pregnant with Yunusa Dahiru’s daughter.

To add salt to injury, Yunusa Dahiru later became a free man as he was granted bail by a court of law without paying for his grievous sins. The DSS were missing then, why are they pursuing with much vigor the voluntary conversion of a Muslim lady to Christianity when they were silent when an individual was kidnapped, raped and forcibly converted to Islam?