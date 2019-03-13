Adebola Williams named Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum

Adebola Williams, the co-founder and chief executive officer of RED|For Africa, the continent’s leading omni-media company, has been selected to join other change-makers in the Forum of Young Global Leaders (YGL), an independent organization under the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Williams was selected among thousands of applications from across the world following a rigorous vetting process designed to identify global leaders and young visionaries working to shape the future through inspired leadership.

Created to recognize the most distinguished young leaders from around the world, the Forum creates experiences for next-generation leaders to enhance their skills, broaden their world view through a peer network that will challenge innovators, and influence them to do more and be more via a series of engagements from Davos to Harvard.

“Every year, the Forum of Young Global Leaders recognizes the world’s leading change-makers under 40. Our role is to further cultivate their ability and influence to improve the state of the world,” said Mariah Levin, Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum.

Speaking on the announcement, Adebola Williams acknowledged the importance of driving economic advancement collectively, especially by recognizing specific issues in different African communities and addressing them through global collaborations and sustainable projects.

“The world is witnessing fast-paced transformation across many sectors – social, economic and technological – and Africa cannot afford to be left behind. In order to build a continent that is ready for the future, there has to be strategic investments in young leaders who would in turn invest their talent, time, and energy to address critical challenges, achieve global relevance, and improve multi-faceted growth for all communities,” he stated.

Past YGLs include former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron; co-founder and chief executive officer, Google, USA, Larry Page; Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg; co-founder and executive chairman of the Alibaba Group, Jack Ma; Professor of Economics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, Esther Duflo, amongst others.

Created in 2004 by Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum as a way to help the world meet increasingly complex and interdependent challenges, Adebola Williams will join a multi-stakeholder community of the world’s next-generation leaders in influencing decision-making through the contribution of new ideas, perspectives and energy.