The Late 5: Children feared dead, others trapped in Lagos building collapse; Nigeria bans Boeing 737 Max 8 over Ethiopian Airlines crash | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Nigeria bans Boeing 737 Max 8 over Ethiopian Airlines crash

The Nigerian government has banned Boeing’s 737 Max 8 aircraft from operating in its airspace. The decision was announced by the Minister of Aviation (State), Hadi Sirika, at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which held Wednesday in Abuja.

EFCC re-arraigns Erastus Akingbola for alleged N179bn fraud 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday re-arraigned a former Managing Director of the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc, Dr Erastus Akingbola, on N179bn fraud charges. Akingbola’s re-arraignment before the Federal High Court in Lagos followed a further amendment to the charges, which the EFCC filed against him since 2009.

Children feared dead, others trapped in Lagos building collapse

A three-storey building housing a nursery/primary school on Wednesday morning collapsed in Ita-Faji area of Lagos, with scores of pupils and others reportedly trapped underneath. The building is said to be about 30 years. According to Channels Television, about 24 victims have been rescued and taken to the Lagos General Hospital, Marina while nine confirmed dead.

NNPC announces recruitment exercise

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says it has opened its portal for recruitment of fresh graduates and experienced professionals into the system. Ndu Ughamadu, its Group General Manager, (Public Affairs Division), confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday and added that the portal for the recruitment was now open.

Deji Adeyanju dumps Charly Boy’s group ‘Our Mumu Don Do’

Human rights activist and Convener, Concerned Nigerian group, Deji Adeyanju, has resigned as a member of the Charly Boy-led movement “Our Mumu Don Do.” Mr Adeyanju. who announced his resignation from the movement on Wednesday on social media, accused Charly Boy of betraying the very cause of the movement which he said is fighting against injustice, mis-governance and oppression.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your e-mail address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo March 13, 2019

The Big 5: INEC fixes March 23 for guber runoffs in six states; Boko Haram in disarray, fighters stranded – MNJTF | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: INEC fixes March 23 for guber runoffs in six states ...

Bernard Dayo March 12, 2019

The Late 5: Onnoghen misses CCT hearing as trial opens; No Boeing 737 Max 8 currently operates in Nigeria – NCAA | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Onnoghen misses CCT hearing as trial opens  The embattled Chief Justice of ...

Bernard Dayo March 12, 2019

The Big 5: INEC omits Okorocha’s name from senators-elect list; Soldiers stopped us from monitoring Rivers poll – EU observers | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: INEC declares PDP’s Governor Ishaku winner of Taraba governorship election The ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2019

The Late 5: El-Rufai wins Kaduna governorship elections; Code of Conduct Tribunal orders daily of hearing of Onnoghen’s trial | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: El-Rufai wins Kaduna governorship elections The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq March 11, 2019

Just In: Air Peace reacts to Boeing 737 MAX 8 ‘purchase’

Following Sunday’s ill-fated crash of a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 belonging to Ethiopian Airlines, and a similar crash of ...

Bernard Dayo March 11, 2019

The Big 5: Nigerian professor, Pius Adesanmi, dies in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash; PDP rejects suspension of electoral process in Rivers | Other top stories

Here are the top stories you should be monitoring today: PDP rejects suspension of electoral process in Rivers The Peoples ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail