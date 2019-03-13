The Late 5: Children feared dead, others trapped in Lagos building collapse; Nigeria bans Boeing 737 Max 8 over Ethiopian Airlines crash | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Nigeria bans Boeing 737 Max 8 over Ethiopian Airlines crash

The Nigerian government has banned Boeing’s 737 Max 8 aircraft from operating in its airspace. The decision was announced by the Minister of Aviation (State), Hadi Sirika, at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which held Wednesday in Abuja.

EFCC re-arraigns Erastus Akingbola for alleged N179bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday re-arraigned a former Managing Director of the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc, Dr Erastus Akingbola, on N179bn fraud charges. Akingbola’s re-arraignment before the Federal High Court in Lagos followed a further amendment to the charges, which the EFCC filed against him since 2009.

Children feared dead, others trapped in Lagos building collapse

A three-storey building housing a nursery/primary school on Wednesday morning collapsed in Ita-Faji area of Lagos, with scores of pupils and others reportedly trapped underneath. The building is said to be about 30 years. According to Channels Television, about 24 victims have been rescued and taken to the Lagos General Hospital, Marina while nine confirmed dead.

NNPC announces recruitment exercise

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation says it has opened its portal for recruitment of fresh graduates and experienced professionals into the system. Ndu Ughamadu, its Group General Manager, (Public Affairs Division), confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday and added that the portal for the recruitment was now open.

Deji Adeyanju dumps Charly Boy’s group ‘Our Mumu Don Do’

Human rights activist and Convener, Concerned Nigerian group, Deji Adeyanju, has resigned as a member of the Charly Boy-led movement “Our Mumu Don Do.” Mr Adeyanju. who announced his resignation from the movement on Wednesday on social media, accused Charly Boy of betraying the very cause of the movement which he said is fighting against injustice, mis-governance and oppression.