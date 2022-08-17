Adekunle and Shegzz almost nearly come to blows over food #BBnaija

On Tuesday night, level two housemates Sheggz and Adekunle nearly got into a fight over what appeared to be food.

Before their huge outburst, relations between the two housemates were hardly good.

When Sheggz called Adekunle “not intellectual,” the dispute swiftly descended into name-calling, with Sheggz accusing Adekunle of acting the victim.

The focus of the disagreement was Adekunle’s alleged jealousy of Bella and Sheggz’s connection within the house.

The issue arose when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, inquired about Adekunle’s thoughts on the connection between Sheggz and Bella in last Sunday’s eviction episode.

The housemate calmly responded to Ebuka by stating that he thought the connection might just be a strategic move.

Sheggz instantly confronted him shortly after the live elimination show ended because these statements didn’t sit right with him.

They exchanged a few words, with Sheggz adamant that his feelings for Bella were sincere.

Bella, Sheggz’s sweetheart, nearly started a fight with Diana and Doyin during their heated argument to defend her man.

The housemates’ relationship had not been particularly good before their argument. Sheggz had expressed his mistrust of the former Head of House on several occasions, particularly when it came to his perception that the latter could not be trusted.

In order to help the level two house, viewers are anticipating Biggie to add a new wrinkle to the game. Big Brother made a suggestion that level one housemates might move into the level two house during their diary session on Tuesday.

Here are some of the reactions to the latest fight in the Big Brother House.

