Adekunle and Shegzz almost nearly come to blows over food #BBnaija

On Tuesday night, level two housemates Sheggz and Adekunle nearly got into a fight over what appeared to be food.

Before their huge outburst, relations between the two housemates were hardly good.

When Sheggz called Adekunle “not intellectual,” the dispute swiftly descended into name-calling, with Sheggz accusing Adekunle of acting the victim.

Satan has entered level 1😂, Sheggz and Adekunle wan beat each other 😩#BBNaija



Video credit: @BBNaija pic.twitter.com/SGKgQjes6I — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) August 16, 2022

The focus of the disagreement was Adekunle’s alleged jealousy of Bella and Sheggz’s connection within the house.

The issue arose when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, inquired about Adekunle’s thoughts on the connection between Sheggz and Bella in last Sunday’s eviction episode.

The housemate calmly responded to Ebuka by stating that he thought the connection might just be a strategic move.

Sheggz instantly confronted him shortly after the live elimination show ended because these statements didn’t sit right with him.

They exchanged a few words, with Sheggz adamant that his feelings for Bella were sincere.

Bella, Sheggz’s sweetheart, nearly started a fight with Diana and Doyin during their heated argument to defend her man.

The housemates’ relationship had not been particularly good before their argument. Sheggz had expressed his mistrust of the former Head of House on several occasions, particularly when it came to his perception that the latter could not be trusted.

In order to help the level two house, viewers are anticipating Biggie to add a new wrinkle to the game. Big Brother made a suggestion that level one housemates might move into the level two house during their diary session on Tuesday.

Here are some of the reactions to the latest fight in the Big Brother House.

Sheggz will fear Adekunle now, the same way he keeps emphasising on Doyin talking back at him. He never expected this reaction from people, he thinks they will keep licking his ass. I’m so glad Adekunle gave him, guy was stammering and shaking. — Kofoworola (@kofoworola_aa) August 16, 2022

It’s how sheggz moved quickly behind Bella when adekunle came at him for me. All talk no action #BBNajia — Kojo (@Mrjojo_brooks) August 16, 2022

Sheggz: you are a bitch

Adekunle: Yes I am a bitch, I usually wear Doyin heels😭. — Sapphire (@thatsapphiree) August 16, 2022

Adekunle is the GOAT he thinks he is!!! Such an intelligent, well versed man. Sheggz is way below his intellectual level by the way…. #AdekunleOlopade𓃵 is smarter than sheggz guys forget "British" accent and English!!!#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp — Edafe🇳🇬 (@edafe_iam) August 16, 2022

Sheggz doesn’t come close to Adekunle when it comes to being intellectual. It’s not by speaking English.#BBNajia — phyna’s warrior(CNN)😫 (@OkojieEse3) August 16, 2022