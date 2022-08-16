Rema and Selena Gomez share kisses at his concert in Los Angeles

The popular American singer Selena Gomez attended Rema’s show in Los Angeles, which he hosted as part of his current North American tour.

Highlights from the program include images of the singer from the United States kissing Rema on the face.

Late on Monday night, Rema shared the video on his Twitter page and professed his love for Gomez, saying that Los Angeles “gave me butterflies.”

Here are some of the reactions to the show of love on Twitter.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 16, 2022

Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, charged with two counts of assault with a firearm

According to the authorities, A$AP Rocky is facing charges of two counts of armed assault in Los Angeles. In an ...

Joshua Ononose August 13, 2022

Here are the highlights from Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s Traditional Wedding

The traditional wedding of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, and her boo, Pastor Blessed, took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State ...

YNaija August 11, 2022

Chocolate City’s rising star, Major AJ, is bringing his unique sound to Afro-pop with his latest EP, “Retroverse”

It’s no longer news that the global village is enjoying the sounds emanating from the motherland as we have seen ...

Joshua Ononose August 8, 2022

Kizz Daniel: A talented artist with a very bad work ethic

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly called Kizz Daniel, is currently trending on Twitter for not showing up for a stage performance ...

Joshua Ononose August 5, 2022

Fireboy DML is bringing the heat with his new album ‘PlayBoy’

The eagerly awaited album ‘Playboy’ by Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has finally been released. Since Olamide first ...

Joshua Ononose August 3, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about the Kelis and Beyoncé drama

A song on Beyoncé’s most recent album, Renaissance, has an interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake.” The song “Energy” lists Pharrell Williams ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail