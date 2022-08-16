Rema and Selena Gomez share kisses at his concert in Los Angeles

The popular American singer Selena Gomez attended Rema’s show in Los Angeles, which he hosted as part of his current North American tour.

Highlights from the program include images of the singer from the United States kissing Rema on the face.

Late on Monday night, Rema shared the video on his Twitter page and professed his love for Gomez, saying that Los Angeles “gave me butterflies.”

LA gave me Butterflies, Love you @selenagomez & Big ups my brother @6LACK for keeping it real w me! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aul5VS0ZLV — REMA (@heisrema) August 15, 2022

Here are some of the reactions to the show of love on Twitter.

selena gomez with rema in LA🤍 @kusssman our boy eating good pic.twitter.com/lAOXKgFYSL — Lawlee Dedede 🖤🦅 (@Law_Lee) August 16, 2022

Selena Gomez wan use kiss comot Rema lips — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) August 16, 2022

i know Rema is gonna sit down and reflect on this cos how did he go from an ordinary boy to being kissed all over by Selena Gomez — dracojeremy🔫 (@jeremyb___) August 16, 2022

Make Rema date Selena Gomez. The boy nah bad commando. E go handle her.😂😂😂 — sophia (@90sSophie) August 16, 2022