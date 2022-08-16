Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, charged with two counts of assault with a firearm

According to the authorities, A$AP Rocky is facing charges of two counts of armed assault in Los Angeles.

In an incident that happened in November of last year, the US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is accused of pointing a firearm at a victim.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the New York native on Monday with two charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, as well as claims of personally using a firearm.

In a subsequent altercation, according to the district attorney’s office, he is also accused of firing the pistol in the victim’s direction.

Mayers recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, one of the best-selling musicians of all time, in May.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offence that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said district attorney George Gascon.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

On Wednesday, Mayers is due to enter a plea in Los Angeles.

The Robbery/Homicide Division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is still looking into the matter.

Praise The Lord, Everyday, and F* Problems are just a few of Mayers’ well-known tunes.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Joshua Ononose August 13, 2022

Here are the highlights from Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s Traditional Wedding

The traditional wedding of gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, and her boo, Pastor Blessed, took place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State ...

YNaija August 11, 2022

Chocolate City’s rising star, Major AJ, is bringing his unique sound to Afro-pop with his latest EP, “Retroverse”

It’s no longer news that the global village is enjoying the sounds emanating from the motherland as we have seen ...

Joshua Ononose August 8, 2022

Kizz Daniel: A talented artist with a very bad work ethic

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly called Kizz Daniel, is currently trending on Twitter for not showing up for a stage performance ...

Joshua Ononose August 5, 2022

Fireboy DML is bringing the heat with his new album ‘PlayBoy’

The eagerly awaited album ‘Playboy’ by Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has finally been released. Since Olamide first ...

Joshua Ononose August 3, 2022

Here’s all you need to know about the Kelis and Beyoncé drama

A song on Beyoncé’s most recent album, Renaissance, has an interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake.” The song “Energy” lists Pharrell Williams ...

Joshua Ononose July 29, 2022

Beyonce’s “Renaissance” is the record you need for a hot girl summer

Beyoncé’s Renaissance has arrived. Renaissance was officially released on Friday and it features dance-ready tunes, experimental sounds, and very sexy ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail