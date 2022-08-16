Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, charged with two counts of assault with a firearm

According to the authorities, A$AP Rocky is facing charges of two counts of armed assault in Los Angeles.

In an incident that happened in November of last year, the US rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, is accused of pointing a firearm at a victim.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the New York native on Monday with two charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, as well as claims of personally using a firearm.

In a subsequent altercation, according to the district attorney’s office, he is also accused of firing the pistol in the victim’s direction.

Mayers recently welcomed his first child with Rihanna, one of the best-selling musicians of all time, in May.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offence that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said district attorney George Gascon.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

On Wednesday, Mayers is due to enter a plea in Los Angeles.

The Robbery/Homicide Division of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is still looking into the matter.

Praise The Lord, Everyday, and F* Problems are just a few of Mayers’ well-known tunes.