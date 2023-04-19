Adekunle Gold gifts Simi a diamond necklace on her 35th birthday

Nigerian singer Simi Bolatito Kosoko is currently feeling all the love after celebrating her 35th birthday. The mother of one took to her Instagram stories to share lovely moments she spent with her husband, Adekunle Gold, and friends.

Simi was moved to tears by the lovely gifts she received for her birthday, especially the diamond neck chain with her name boldly engraved on it, which her husband gifted her. Viral videos of the special moment have been circulating online.

Adekunle Gold gifts his wife, Simi a customized diamond necklace on her 35th birthday anniversary. https://t.co/Jf8upLetLB#KOKOTV #SimiArmyPadAGirl #TheBridePriceMovie #KebbiRamadanLecture #BenincityBreezechallenge | Simi | Adekunle Gold | Happy Birthday | Chioma | Celine Dion pic.twitter.com/jSG9OrnKxc — KOKO TV Nigeria 🇳🇬 (@KOKO_TV) April 19, 2023

Simi also took to her Instagram page to share stunning pictures of herself and expressed gratitude for being surrounded by the people she loves the most. She wrote, “35 and fine. Happy birthday to the realest person I know. I type this tipsy as hell and surrounded by my most loved. If God don’t love me most, I don’t know who.”

The award-winning singer’s fans and fellow celebrities took to the comment section to shower her with love on her special day.