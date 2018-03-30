Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje to Star in ABC Drama “The Fix”

Akinnuoye-Agbaje is set for a lead role alongside Robin Tunney and Adam Rayner in the ABC drama The Fix. Described as part legal thriller, part confessional and part revenge fantasy, The Fix is written by Marcia Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain and directed by Larysa Kondracki.

After losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media, former persecutor Maya Travis (Tunney) has left Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to L.A. to confront him one more time. Akinnuoye-Agbaje will play Steven “Sevvy” Johnson. Charismatic and charming, Sevvy is a famous, Oscar-winning actor who was accused of murdering his wife and another woman. During the course of the spectacular trail, Sevvy always asserted his innocence.



Extremely wealthy, famous, and well-loved by many, Sevvy is used to getting what he wants. Narcissistic, perhaps sociopathic, Sevvy loves to be in control. Now, with the murder of his girlfriend, Amelia, he’s under suspicion again. Akinnuoye-Agbaje recently wrapped up Farming, his feature film directorial debut which he also wrote, starring Kate Beckingsale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Damson Idris. He also recently starred in the ABC drama Ten Days in The Valley. His TV credits include American Odyssey, Game of Thrones, Hunted, Lost and Oz. No official premiere date for The Fix has been announced.