Airline operators suspend planned shutdown, air travel unions may begin strike; ASUU’s warning strike ends today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Flying Eagles beat Ghana 2-0 in U20 AFCON qualifying tournament

Nigeria’s U20 male team, Flying Eagles, defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 2-0 in the opening match of Group B of the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey, Niger Sunday.

The Group B game, played inside the General Seyni Kountche Stadium, saw the Flying Eagles score in each half through Aminu Muhammad and Ahmed Abdullahi.

The three points put Nigeria in pole position to qualify from a group that has only three teams. The Flying Eagles will play their last match of the group on Wednesday against Burkina Faso.

Airline operators suspend planned shutdown

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has suspended its plan to shut down flight operations across the country.

The AON had Friday, announced its decision to stop operations from Monday over the hike in the price of aviation fuel.

In a new statement issued Sunday evening, the AON said the decision to suspend the planned shutdown was taken after “numerous calls from the highest echelons in government”.

Meanwhile, aviation worker’s unions, namely, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, are to commence a two-day warning strike today (Monday) over a ”workers’ negotiated conditions of service and other sundry issues that have been neglected for nine (9) years.”

ASUU’s warning strike ends today, may begin indefinite strike

As the second round of the eight-week warning strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), ends today, the union may go on an indefinite industrial action.

It has been reported that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the union had earlier approved that the national leadership call out members for an indefinite strike if agreements were not met during the eight weeks of their warning strike.

The ASUU strike began February 14.

Tinubu tweets ‘100’ after Jibrin announces leave from APC

Bola Tinubu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 2023 presidential aspirant, has said he is “100 percent” with the party he co-founded pre-2015 elections.

Tinubu’s tweet comes hours after Abdulmumin Jibrin, director-general of the Tinubu support group council, announced his decision to leave the party.

I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on. I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course. Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin — Abdulmumin Jibrin (@AbdulAbmJ) May 7, 2022

Also, after rumours of his plan to defect to another party.

Meanwhile, Tinubu said that his chances of “winning the ticket are incredibly high and I am very confident. I am sure I can and I will win it.”

Wizkid wins ‘Best African Artiste of the Year’ at Ghana Music Awards 2022

Wizkid beat out other Nigerian artists such as Tems, Ckay, Joeboy, and Fireboy Dml to win ‘Artiste of the Year.’

FC, where are you??



Huge congratulations to @wizkidayo for winning the Best African Artiste of the Year at the 23rd VGMAs #VGMA #VGMA23 pic.twitter.com/5UTVGSq0zQ — Ghana Music Awards (@GHMusicAwards) May 6, 2022

That was the 23rd award ceremony of The Ghana Music Awards which was founded in 1999.