‘I felt inadequate as a woman, not shame’ | Actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim talks of her inability to have chilldren

She is lovable. The actress Nigerians see on the screen and are already excited without knowing what the story is or her character in the movie. The last time she trended a long time on social media was when people talked of her character ‘Jumoke Randle’ from the limited Netflix series, “King of Boys.”

This time, she is on #WithChude, an interview series hosted by media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where she separates shame and inadequacy.

“I choose to be shameless,” Nse says.

Chude asks if there was any form of overthinking when she thought about this – her inability to have children.

“Not shame, inadequacy,” she responds.

“I felt inadequate as a woman. So, every time it was mentioned, I would remember. But shame? I am not ashamed,” Nse adds.

On the show, Nse and Chude talk about how ‘shame’ is a tag for everything: when people can’t produce offsprings, when people can’t find life partners, when their prayers for a miracle don’t work, etc.

Nse Ikpe-Etim and Chude Jideonwo on #WithChude

When Chude asks if her husband has been supportive, she says that’s how its supposed to be.

“It’s a partnership. What comes, good, bad, it’s a partnership. It’s us. Just let it be.”

Nse has indeed decided to live with it. And she’s obviously not alone.

Chude asks if adoption is an option to them and she says, “you never say never. Right now, we are dog parents.”

“We should be allowed to live. We are okay. Nothing defines you.”

She also talks of depression and how “it’s like a dark cloud.”

Nse Ikpe-Etim talks of her inability to have children and depression

“You can’t tell when you’ve shut out the world. And, when you shut out the world, everyone blames you for not speaking out. No one is asking ‘how are you?’ But, for you, you’re protecting yourself.” The celebrated actress says.

Read also: Is #BloodSisters just a piece of entertainment?

Nse Ikpe-Etim got married to Clifford Sule in 2013.

The talented actress had in 2019 revealed that she had to undergo hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) after she was diagnosed with a disease. She removed her womb to save her life after she was diagnosed with Adenomyosis.

Adenomyosis is a gynaecological medical condition in which the inner lining of the uterus (the endometrium) breaks through the muscle wall of the uterus (the myometrium).

At an event tagged “Conversation with Nse” she said, “Tears dropped and then my husband squeezed my hand. It was reassuring there was someone there and it was telling me that this is reality, my reality.

“The ordeal made me fall into depression.” This is why she talks of depression and how she shut out the world.

Nse Ikpe-Etim is a multiple award-winning actress.

She had her Television break at the age of 18 when she anchored a show on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). Nse also went into the pageant world and won several crowns.

Nse graduated from the University of Calabar where she studied Theater Arts.