Anambra election: Sen Oduah threatens to withdraw

An aspirant in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra, Senator Stella Oduah has threatened to withdraw from the race, alleging irregularities in Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) build-up to the primary election, Punch reports.

Oduah made this known while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

She said “irregularities and sabotage” marred the Ward congress of the party held Wednesday, to elect three delegates per ward.

She added that the ultimate result of the ward congress which was submitted by the Secretary of the panel was switched for a doctored result.

“The exercise violated all known principles of democratic practice. Several complaints have continued to trail the exercise as most party faithful are disgruntled and agitated,’’ Oduah said.

She disclosed that she had petitioned the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, over the matter, and threatened to withdraw from the primary if the party failed to address the problem.

“Based on the above, I wrote to notify the chairman of my protest and intention to withdraw from the 2017 gubernatorial primaries in Anambra if the party fails to address the issues presented.

“This is because the approach employed for the party primary is not aimed at winning the election.

“The implication of this is to subject loyal party faithful to stressful and rancorous primary to weaken and sap the strength of candidate that will emerge from the exercise.

“It should be recalled that this has been the reason our party has been losing gubernatorial elections in Anambra,’’ she said.