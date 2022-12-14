Apple Music launches new Karaoke feature – Everything you need to know and how to use it

Apple Music is now a karaoke machine. Apple Music Sing, new with iOS 16.2 (and the equivalent macOS and tvOS updates), improves the Music app’s lyrics function so you can sing along with your favorite songs as you read the words. You can now sing along with the instrumental track thanks to a new volume control slider. This feature, which is only available to Apple Music members, is guaranteed to be a holiday sing-along hit.

Here’s all you need to know about Apple Music Sing and how to use it.

What is Apple Music Sing?

Apple Music Sing is integrated into Apple Music’s lyrics function, which displays the lyrics to millions of songs. A volume control and microphone icon have been added to the lyrics page. With Sing, you may modify the voice track independently of the rest of the music. You may sing along with the track’s vocals or sing along with only your own voice by adjusting the volume slider to zero.

Like in karaoke, the words will be highlighted at the appropriate times to indicate when you should sing. However, Sing has a unique twist: if there are many singers, a Duet view is available to help everyone stay on the same page. In addition to the lead vocal, the background singers are also featured prominently.

Apple has only said that “tens of millions of songs” would have the capability, but you can play a song and hit the lyrics button to see which ones are compatible right now. Or, you can search for the Apple Music Sing area in the Browse tab of Apple Music, where you’ll discover a variety of playlists, a video instruction with Travil Mills, and Sing-capable songs categorized by genre, decade, and more.

How to use Apple Music Sing

With your iPhone or iPad updated to iOS/iPadOS 16.2 (or with the latest Apple TV 4K), you should now have access to the new Apple Music Sing feature. Here’s how to use it.

Step 1: Open the Apple Music app and choose a song to play. With the iOS 16.2 update, there is now a Sing section that can be found in the Browse tab. Choose a song from here, if you like.

Step 2: Hit play on the song and once it’s playing, tap the lyrics button (the one with the little quotation mark icon) in the bottom-left corner.

Step 3: On the right side, you’ll see a little microphone icon with stars around it (songs that do not have the Sing feature will not show this icon). Tap this icon to turn the Sing feature on.

Step 4: Now you can tap and drag the volume of the vocal track down or up to sing along with the lyrics that will be highlighted in time with the beat and when you should be singing them.

Step 5: To turn the Apple Music Sing feature off, simply tap the Sing icon again, or you can tap the lyrics icon, too.

With Duet songs, the lyrics for each singer’s part will be divided on the left and the right side of the screen.

Step 6: For Apple TV 4K (2022) users, the process is pretty much the same except you’ll be using the Apple Remote to select and control the volume.

What devices is Apple Music Sing available on?

Apple Music Sing is accessed through the Music app and is available on the iPhone 11 and later running iOS 16.2, iPads (third-gen and later) running iPadOS 16.2, and the latest 2022 model of Apple TV 4K. Currently, Android devices with Apple Music can see lyrics but cannot access the Sing feature.

Here’s the full list of devices compatible with Apple Music Sing:

iPhone

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd-gen, 2022)

iPad

iPad 9, iPad 10, iPad mini 6, iPad Air 4, iPad Air 5, M1 iPad Pro, M2 iPad Pro

Apple TV

Apple TV 4K (2022)