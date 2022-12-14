I begged to perform at shows in 2021 – Iyanya

On Wednesday, Nigerian musician Iyanya Mbuk revealed that he pleaded with concert organizers to let him appear at two gigs in December 2021.

The Kukere singer detailed in a series of tweets how he played three gigs in December 2021 but was only compensated for one of them.

Iyanya continued by saying that things turned around in December this year, as he has performed at over 20 paid events.

The talent show star expressed thankfulness to God for the reversal, saying he hadn’t had such a busy December since 2017.

He tweeted, “Last December 2021, I performed at 3 shows. One paid, and I begged to perform at two just to be seen.

“In 2022 December, I wake up every day to alerts for shows. I haven’t had this kind of busy December since 2017. 20+ shows in one month. God, thank you.”

Iyanya also appreciated his fans for streaming his songs, as he promised that 2023 would be a better year for them.

“And to my fans and everyone who streamed my music this year, God bless you. There’s got to be more, and I promise 2023 will be a better year for everyone who has supported me this year. We will definitely have a great 2023,” he tweeted.

Iyanya rose to stardom in 2008 after winning the first edition of the MTN Project Fame singing talent show.