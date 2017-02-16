Arik Air to be managed by foreign airlines – AMCON

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has said foreign airline operators will be engaged to manage Arik Airline.

Managing Director of AMCON, Ahmed Kuru said this during a session with the House of Representatives aviation committee on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the agency has started discussing with foreign airlines and the deal will soon be closed.

Chairman of the committee, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha expressed fear that Arik may also close down like Aero contractors which was earlier taken over by AMCON.

Onyejeocha said there were also fears that AMCON’s take-over of Arik was part of a grand plan to convert the airline to a national carrier.

Kuru however denied any such plan stating that the agency had no option than to take over Arik due to issues beyond the airline’s control.

He listed the issues as non-payment of staff salaries and contractors’ entitlements, poor corporate policy and governance, flight delays/cancellations, among others.

AMCON last week took over the management of Arik Air following the airline’s inability to pay back a debt of N135 billion among other issues.