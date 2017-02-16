Usain Bolt to retire in August

by Azeez Adeniyi

Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt has said he has not regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017.

According to Bolt, he has achieved everything he dreamt of and has no reason to continue staying in the sport.

He said this while speaking on the red carpet at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco.

Bolt said he would hang his spikes after the world championships in London in August.

“I’ve just done everything I wanted to do in the sport,” Bolt told Reuters.

“I asked (former U.S. sprinter) Michael Johnson the same question, ‘why did you retire when you were on top?’. He said the same — he had done everything he had wanted to do in athletics so there was no reason to stay in the sport. Now I understand what he means.”

Bolt’s 2008 Olympics relay gold was recently stripped after a trace of banned substance was found in team mate Nesta Carter’s re-tested sample, damaging his ‘treble treble’ record.

He ran his first individual race of the year, burning away from a modest field for an easy win in the 150m sprint.

“I just wanted to run and to be part of it,” he said. “I had to take it easy because I wasn’t at the level I would usually be. It was the first time I had competed at this time of the year.”