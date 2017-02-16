NCC bans registration of SIM cards in open places

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has banned the registration SIM cards in open and “uncontrolled environment”.

Head of Enforcement Unit at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Salisu Abdu disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking with journalists in Abuja

Abdu said this after three persons registering SIM cards were arrested.

He said the commission had warned telecoms companies to stop agents from registering SIM cards under umbrellas since November last year.

“SIM registration should only be done in a controlled environment- a permanent building with logos and structures of the operators in place – with identities of the agents doing the registration.

“We came up with this so we will be able to trace where SIM cards are registered to stem the tide of rising crimes, especially kidnapping and militancy”, the NCC official said.

He said N5million would be slammed on any dealer or operator who flouts the directive.