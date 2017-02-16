The YNaija Tracklist: Usain Bolt to retire in August | Arik Air to be managed by foreign airlines – AMCON | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist

NCC bans registration of SIM cards in open places – YNaija

FG approves recruitment of 10,000 policemen yearly – YNaija

World Bank loan will be determined by budget size – Udoma – YNaija

Usain Bolt to retire in August – YNaija

Arik Air to be managed by foreign airlines – AMCON – YNaija

AGF Malami queries Emefiele on alleged Forex fraud in CBN – Punch

I’m not afraid of Cameroon – Rohr – Vanguard

13 countries seek $1.1 billion for IDPs in Northeast – Guardian

FEC approves N126bn road projects – Daily Trust

Kim Jong-nam: Second woman arrested over airport poisoning – BBC

