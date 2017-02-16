The YNaija Tracklist: Usain Bolt to retire in August | Arik Air to be managed by foreign airlines – AMCON | More stories

From the papers this morning – a Tracklist
NCC bans registration of SIM cards in open places – YNaija
FG approves recruitment of 10,000 policemen yearly – YNaija
World Bank loan will be determined by budget size – Udoma – YNaija
Usain Bolt to retire in August – YNaija
Arik Air to be managed by foreign airlines – AMCON – YNaija
AGF Malami queries Emefiele on alleged Forex fraud in CBN – Punch
I’m not afraid of Cameroon – Rohr – Vanguard
13 countries seek $1.1 billion for IDPs in Northeast – Guardian
FEC approves N126bn road projects – Daily Trust
Kim Jong-nam: Second woman arrested over airport poisoning – BBC
