The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

World Bank loan will be determined by budget size – Udoma

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma has said the amount of money in the 2017 budget would determine the size of the loan that Nigeria will seek from the World Bank.

2. Arik Air to be managed by foreign airlines – AMCON

The Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) has said foreign airline operators will be engaged to manage Arik Airline.

3. Usain Bolt to retire in August

Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt has said he has no regrets about his decision to retire from athletics in 2017.

According to Bolt, he has achieved everything he dreamt of and has no reason to continue staying in the sport.

4. NCC bans registration of SIM cards in open places

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has banned the registration SIM cards in open and “uncontrolled environment”.

5. FG approves recruitment of 10,000 policemen yearly

The Federal Government has approved the recruitment of 10,000 police officers every year.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris disclosed this during the monthly IG conference with senior police officers on Wednesday at the Force headquarters, Abuja.