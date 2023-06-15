Asake’s Second Album ‘Work Of Art’ Arriving Soon: What You Need to Know

Afrobeats sensation Asake is gearing up to unveil his highly anticipated second album, “Work Of Art,” at the end of this week. This new musical project comes less than a year after his widely acclaimed debut album, “Mr. Money With The Vibe,” which propelled him to the forefront of the afrobeats genre with standout tracks like “Terminator,” “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY),” and “Sungba (Remix).”

With the imminent release of “Work Of Art,” expectations are running high for Asake and his growing fan base, especially following the success of his second single, “Amapiano,” featuring Olamide. As we count down the days until the album drops, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Scheduled for release on June 16, 2023, “Work Of Art” will be made available through the collaboration of YBNL Nation and EMPIRE. This eagerly awaited album arrives just nine months after the debut of Asake’s previous album, “Mr. Money With The Vibe.”

The tracklist of “Work Of Art” showcases a collection of 14 songs that promise to captivate listeners. Among the featured tracks are “Olorun,” “Awodi,” “2:30,” “Sunshine,” “Mogbe,” “Basquiat,” and the Olamide-assisted “Amapiano.” Other notable tracks include “What’s Up My G,” “I Believe,” “Introduction,” “Remember,” “Lonely At The Top,” and “Great Guy.” The album concludes with the energetic track “Yoga.”

While Olamide is the only confirmed featured artist on “Work Of Art” with his appearance on “Amapiano,” fans can anticipate the possibility of surprise collaborations that might be announced closer to the album’s release date.

Asake has already treated fans to two exciting singles from the upcoming album. The first single, “Yoga,” introduced a spiritual and introspective vibe, while the second single, “Amapiano,” featuring Olamide, delivered a dynamic and vibrant sound, adding to the anticipation for the full album.

In addition to the album release, Asake has exciting plans for a North American tour in the fall. Although specific tour dates have yet to be unveiled, the tour is expected to kick off in Los Angeles on September 4, followed by a performance at Brooklyn’s prestigious Barclays Center on September 8. Asake’s tour will include stops in other major cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Washington, D.C. Prior to the tour, fans can catch Asake’s live performances at the Broccoli Festival in July and at The O2 in London on August 20.

Be sure to mark your calendars for the highly anticipated release of “Work Of Art” on June 16, 2023, brought to you by YBNL Nation and EMPIRE.