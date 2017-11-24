Atiku has realised what the APC really is – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed joy on the exit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party, on Twitter, wrote “The leadership of the PDP have received the news of the resignation of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the APC with joy. We are happy that he has come to the realization that APC is a fraud and he is welcome back to his home, the PDP“.

