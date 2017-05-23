Balancing your love life and career | Here’s how to do it right

by Itunuoluwa Adebo

This is something a lot of us young people seem to have trouble getting a handle on, and it’s quite understandable. You’re probably just getting to that really good place at work, growing in your craft or even up for a promotion, but working really long,hard hours. The boyfriend/girlfriend, no matter how understanding are definitely not feeling this, because while working insane hours at work, you’re spending less time with the one you claim to care about.

What is a relationship then, if you don’t spend any time with your partner ?

I am no expert at balancing it all, but I’d like to tell you what doesn’t work and what possibly will.. So let me get into it without any more cliche preamble.

When you’re with your partner, be there. I mean, be completely there.

Ensure that whatever time you’ve mapped out to spend with your partner, you completely spend it with them. Be honest, how many times have you been with your boyfriend/girlfriend and your mind was;

wandering in your emails or thinking about a client brief.

scrolling through your Instagram or Twitter feed

responding to WhatsApp messages

talking on and on about your work and not asking about their day

I think we’re all guilty of this. Make them know that though you have a thousand things to do, you’d rather spend the time you have together completely absorbed and soaked up in them. This may mean turning your phone off, leaving your computer at home to show they have your undivided attention. Remember, quality over quantity.

2. Priorities. Priorities. Priorities.

Life is not as easy as it looked back in Uni right? The easy schedule, unfilled days to lounge, ability to shut it all out sometimes. Right now, responsibilities have crept in and it’s not as easy. Prioritising is everything, you need to be able to balance your time in such a way that nothing feels neglected. Your partner should not be left hanging on date nights and you shouldn’t leave projects untouched while you spend the day lazying in bed with your woman.

Prioritising means you have to adjust, not necessarily sacrifice one for the other. Let your partner understand that you love them but sometimes, work might take priority.

3. Always stay connected

In this digital times, we have so many resources available to us to reach out and connect to those we care about. There is no way to avoid spending time at the office, but letting your relationship die because you have a job is 100 percent avoidable.

Pick out five minutes in your day to send a quick message to him, drop a note on her Facebook wall, or even a quick email to let him know you’re thinking of him.