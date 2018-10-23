Banky W, Falz, Ebuka, Bisola join 3,000 young Nigerians in #VoteYourFuture campaign

Banky W, Falz, Ebuka, Bisola and other celebrity guests stormed Abuja for the official launch of the #VoteYourFuture campaign hosted by ONE.

The Vote Your Future Campaign which was a One-day Youth Summit aimed at encouraging Nigerian youths to vote in the 2019 elections, held at Edmunds Event Centre, Wuse 2, Abuja on the 20thof October 2018.

The Vote Your Future Youth Summit, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu,  included interactive sessions between Presidential Candidates and Citizens as well as a Youth Declaration created by ONE’s Youth Champions and launched at the Summit, with ten Champions representing Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones selected to draft the Youth Declaration.

Attendees were equally asked to sign the declaration while other citizens as well as candidates from across Nigeria will be invited to sign the declaration.

 

Highlights of the summit included the Question and Answer session between attendees and invited guests like Banky W, Bisola Aiyeola, Falz the Bahd Guy, Laila Johnson-Salami and Presidential aspirant, Eunice Atuejide.

 

 

In a message delivered by Oby Ezekwesili, played at the venue, she stated that “Every one of us must be determined to mature our democracy than it has ever been”adding that she will make the citizens the center of the vision for the nation if elected president.

In his speech to the attendees, Banky W stated that, “Every country has the leadership that they deserve. We deserve what we have gotten in Nigeria because we have never been involved. Each of us must demand from the people going for office on the issues they will be focusing on.”

“Nigeria cannot fix herself we have to help to help fix Nigeria” says Falz at the summit when answering questions from attendees. He further stated that People don’t have to settle that there are not only two parties to choose from, there are several political parties.

ONE is a campaign and advocacy organization.

