Barcelona to sue Neymar for at least €8.5m

AFP news agency in a flash news has announced that Barcelona is set to sue PSG’s Neymar for about €8.5 million.

This report has, however, not been confirmed by the club, but other reports say it’s for breach of contract.

Neymar made the headlines in the offseason summer transfers when he was sold for €222m (£197m).

It is the summer’s box office deal and one which will change the footballing landscape forever; not forgetting that a lot of controversies accompanied the transfer.

Details as they come in…

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Liverpool reject record fee for Philippe Coutinho

Melania Trump reacts to Barcelona terror attack

UPDATE: 2 killed in Barcelona van incident