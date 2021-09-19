BBNaija: Queen and White Money share a passionate kiss and pass too many messages

The relationship between White Money and Queen has been interesting, to say the least. These two have the ability to give off a friendship vibe one moment and give off a relationship vibe the next. You can never really tell what is going on between them and how they truly feel about each other, all you can do is enjoy the content they create together.

One of the biggest reasons for this indecisiveness is White Money’s insistence on remaining focused. Since the start of the show, he has only truly shown interest in two women, Maria and Jackie B. He has said he admired them but was fine if they were with another guy, proving that the grand prize is more precious to him than the possibility of building a romantic relationship in the house.

Queen on the other hand has been very open to the possibility of finding love in the house. Unfortunately, she ran into one of the house’s players, Boma, when she first got in, and after a rocky and heartbreaking week, she became weary of the guys. Fortunately, she was able to become friends with White Money who seems different from most of the other guys.

White Money became a dear friend and a confidant to Queen. He became someone she felt safe sharing her deepest thoughts and plans with. However, owing to recent events, it would seem that Queen thinks of White Money as more than a friend.

She became extremely aggressive when she noticed that White Money had a thing for Jackie B, and was extremely unhappy at the prospect of them being together. She has also, during the week, become more intimate with White Money, spending all her time with him, including under the sheets.

Last night, after the Saturday party, Queen gave White Money a passionate kiss, and it was hard to point out what it truly meant. Was it a booze inspired kiss, or was it deeper than that? Also, it would be interesting to see where these two go with their relationship. Although it is highly likely that they would remain friends and nothing more, there is still the possibility that it could become something more than that.