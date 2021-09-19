BBNaija: In a fairly obvious twist, Saskay and Yousef exit the BBN house

Tonight marked the 8th Sunday in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya eyes house, and as is symbolic of Sunday nights on the Big Brother Naija show, at least one person had to be evicted. The night was also symbolic of how far the remaining housemates in the house have come. With two weeks left, it was sad to say goodbye to some of our beloved housemates this year, but it was also exciting to get a glimpse at the potential finalists heading into week 9 of a 10 week program.

Of the nominated housemates; Emmanuel, Saskay, Cross, Yousef and Angel; Saskay and Yousef were the ones evicted tonight. It was sad to see them leave, but the show must go on. Also it was fairly predictable, as they were unfortunately up against some of the show’s powerhouses. [Read Story Here]

Yousef who was the first to be evicted spoke about embracing the opportunities that are going to be coming his way. Contrary to the misconception surrounding him, Yousef had the fewest votes, and the polls which revealed his numbers to be around 12% put the myth that Northerners are voting for him in droves, to rest.

Saskay on the other hand, spoke about being relieved by her eviction. She told Ebuka on stage that the feeling in the house was much different she expected and it began to get overwhelming. “I was a little tired of the whole reality TV show thing.” She said “It’s not the same just knowing outside, experiencing it was quite different from knowing it outside.”

She also spoke about Jaypaul, and noted that she would just freestyle it. She told Ebuka that she would be focusing on her cosmetic brand moving forward, and building a retirement home for old people.

Both Housemates brought a unique vibe to the house, especially Yousef and his unorthodox dance moves, and Saskay and her love triangle with Jaypaul and Cross. Unfortunately, the fans thought that these plots had outlived their relevance, and it was time for both housemates to exit the show.