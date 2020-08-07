BBNaijaLockdown: Lucy is constantly misunderstood. What will her fate be on Sunday?

By Oyinlola Thomas

Big Brother Lockdown housemate and entrepreneur, Lucy, has made countless efforts to fit into the dynamics of the house. Lucy sees her biggest achievement as owning her grill business, being accepted into this current season of the reality show, and graduating with a second-class upper.

Lucy, who believes in fairytales, came into the Big Brother house hopeful that it would be just that for her. However, it has been nothing but a rough ride ever she walked into the house. Despite winning the Head of House challenge for week 2, she believes she did not receive full support from the other housemates, including her deputy, Prince. Unfortunately, the wager for that week was lost due to infringement of house rules.

After losing her special friend Ka3na in the last house eviction, adapting to the demeanor of others proved abortive. The drama so far in the house has made her experience overwhelming.

While confiding in her new friend, Dora, she expressed her frustration with other housemates not taking her suggestions during a task but selecting their favorites.

“I’ll rather not be here than cause so many things in Biggie’s house. Let me just leave before I cause problems.” Lucy said.

Dora, however, advised her to keep her emotions in check, simmer down to learn from other housemates, and have fun while she can.

She shared untold facts about her life outside the house about her current homelessness with Prince. She further narrated that her landlord had given the notice to leave by the end of August. Knowing this, she requested that her friend help move her belongings, till the termination of her stay in the Big Brother house. She hopes to stay in the house longer to raise money. Fortunately, she recently won herself a share of the two million naira Dulux Challenge Prize with Team B (Cornish dawn).

Lucy lives by the words: “Life is for the living. We only live every day. Be a decent human being, you never know.” Would more time in the house help Lucy fit in or just be a jumble of rough rides? As the voting polls have closed, Lucy‘s fate would be revealed in this Sunday’s eviction show. Stay tuned!