BBNaijaLockdown: Is the Wathoni and Eric ship about to sail?

– By Preye Campbell

Whether it’s in the form of a circle or a triangle, a train keeps moving among the housemates in this season’s Big Brother Naija. With this, grooves are formed, grooves are lost, ships are set for sail and the drama keeps brewing on our screens. And if you find yourself out of a previously existing ship, chances are that the game will bring you back or into a new ship.

At least, that’s the perception about Eric and Wathoni.

After yesterday’s episode, it is safe to say that both housemates have been bonding pretty well and a ship might well be on its way soon. And why not? Both have been on the wrong sides of relationships in the house already. The body builder Eric, 24, just last Sunday, lost Lilo to eviction. They could have continued their love tale outside the shores of Big Brother though as he was also up for eviction that same night, but maybe the other housemates don’t believe so much in happy endings. Off went Lilo and Eric lost his groove.

The grass isn’t so green on the other side for Wathoni either. The 29 year old single mum has already been caught in a web of entanglements in the last few weeks. Since a certain Prince was seen juggling attention between the fashion enthusiast and Tolanibaj, one could have guessed that Wathoni has now moved past matters of the heart and now focused solely on matters that bring a reward of N85 Million. And we guessed right when she said she doesn’t want to be caught up in any love triangle in that house.

But now, as it is, something seems to be brewing both characters. Both spent time closely together while hanging out with other housemates. Wathoni could be hungry for attention (like several others) in the house and might have chosen Eric as her plug. It looks like a logical decision, doesn’t it? Lilo is gone now. The others are caught up in their own love triangle. So, hanging out with Eric validates the fact that she wants no love triangle since our dear Lilo will now be watching them on her sofa at home.

So, it could be a case of finding comfort from both parties while bearing in mind that their decisions determine their longevity in the house.

The outside world is keeping tabs on a possible Eric and Wathoni ship as well, with some fans already suggesting that the move could be an act of desperation and others of the opinion that feelings take over when all seems to be lost in a short time.

For now though, we blow bubbles and enjoy the show. A new ship just might be set for sail.