Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) Becomes Highest Grossing Nollywood Film In 2024 With ₦227 Million

In an applaudable feat, the Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju) has become the highest-grossing Nollywood film to come out in 2024 so far.

The years 2023 and 2024 have witnessed a paradigm shift in the way Nigerians consume Nollywood movies, going all the way to support the filmmakers and film stars, cementing the Nollywood industry as truly one of the biggest in the world.

In December 2023, Funke Akindele’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ smashed the all-time Nigerian record by becoming the highest-grossing Nollywood film, crossing over a billion naira at the box office.

Following suit this year 2024 is the Beast of Two Worlds (Ajakaju), produced by Eniola Ajao and stars Odunlade Adekola, Eniola Ajao, Fathia Balogun, Bimbo Akintola, Ibrahim Chatta, Mercy Aigbe, Sola Sobowale and more, has made ₦227 million in the box office, making it the highest grossing Nollywood film in 2024 so far.

The movie sees a king intertwined with diabolical women in this life, each pulling a string concerning his fate.

