The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

These are the top five stories you should monitor today.

1. Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday issued a stern warning to those issuing quit notice to other ethnic groups in their region.

2. FG, states to set up special courts for hate speech, others

The Federal and State governments have agreed on special courts for promoters of hate speeches as well as terrorists and kidnappers.

3. How many judges have been arrested for bribery? | NJC rejects NBS report on bribe

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has dismissed a recent report released by the National Bureau of Statistics, where it graded judiciary workers as the second highest receiver of bribe in the country.

4. Send Nnamdi Kanu back to prison | Arewa Youth tell FG

The Arewa Youth Forum (AYF) has asked the Federal Government to immediately arrest leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

