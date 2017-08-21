10 US sailors missing as warship collides with oil tanker

by Adedotun Michael

A US destroyer which collided with an oil tanker around 5.24am in southeast Asia has rendered ten US sailors missing and five injured.

This would be the second serious accident involving American Navy ships in the region in barely three months.

The US 7th Fleet according to a released statement said, “Search and rescue efforts were launched after the USS John S McCain was involved in a collision with the Alnic MC east of Singapore and the Strait of Malacca”.

The collision with the tanker happened at 5.24am local time as the guided-missile destroyer was heading to Singapore for a routine visit.

Rescue operation

Adm. John Richardson, the US chief of naval operations said, “The extent of damage and personnel injuries is being determined,” and that, the incident was being investigated. The admiral wrote on his twitter handle, “Our first priority is determining the safety of the ship and crew. As more information is learned, we will share it.”

However, four of the injured were airlifted to a Singapore hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The fifth injured sailor did not require further medical attention.

In addition to US Navy aircraft, Singaporean ships, helicopters and tug boats were deployed to the area to help conduct search and rescue efforts. Also, Malaysia’s navy chief Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin tweeted that two ships, as well as aircraft from its navy and air force, had also been deployed to help in the search.

Reactions

President Trump upon returning to the White House responded to reporters’ questions about the accident by saying, “That’s too bad.”

Also, Senator John McCain has expressed his sadness over the crashed vessel which was named after his grandfather and father who were US admirals.

The Senator wrote in his tweet, “Cindy & I are keeping America’s sailors aboard the USS John S McCain in our prayers tonight – appreciate the work of search & rescue crews.”

