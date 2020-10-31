Big Brother Naija and its popularity as a reality television series

Big Brother is a reality television competition that is popular all around the world. Many countries have their own form of this franchise and Nigeria is no different. Recently rebranded as Big Brother Naija, this series continues to grow in popularity after first airing in 2006. 14 years later, younger generations are glued to their television and series 5 has been completed after 71 days.

Highest number of votes in show’s History

Big Brother is a television franchise inspired by the novel, Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell who explores themes of mass surveillance. The idea is that people can be watched and listened to with little privacy. This has developed into a very successful television show that has been enjoyed over 54 different countries. This includes having around 448 seasons.

The fifth series of Big Brother Naija had 20 housemates housed for 10 weeks. They played against each other in other to win the biggest prize ever offered on the show. This includes ₦85 million worth of prizes, including a two-bedroom apartment, ₦30 million Naira, an SUV, several vacations, home appliances and even a brand-new smartphone.

What people love about Big Brother is that there is always a combination of interesting and different personalities. It is like a melting pot of people that are being watched by cameras 24/7. Every series is unique, combining excitement and controversy. People also like to vote for their winners and even use an online casino to bet on who they think is going to be the winner of the series.

Big Brother Naija has been extremely popular with the public, enjoying huge audiences when it is aired. It has even recorded the highest ever number of votes in the show’s history. This includes over 900 million votes.

All About the Winner

The winner of the fifth season of Big Brother Naija was Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, a 26-year-old from Lagos, graduating from the University of Lagos with a degree in Philosophy. After his time at the university, Laycon became a singer and rapper, and already has a song that was in the MTV Base Top 10 charts for around six months.

The singer won 60 percent of the public vote, which meant he beat four other housemates to win all of the money and prizes. This included Dorathy, the runner-up, and Nengi, Neo and Vee. Indeed, from early in the competition, he became a favourite with the fans and was the first person in the history of the show to reach 1 million followers on Instagram while he was in the Big Brother House.

As the winner of all of those fantastic prices, Laycon’s life will have changed significantly. It will be exciting to see where he goes and whether his music career now goes to the next level.