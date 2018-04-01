Just after the customary party in the Big Brother house last night, host Ebuka appeared and delivered the shocking announcement of BamBam’s eviction. Twitter burned, of course, but we were all knew that BamBam wasn’t safe. The unexpected eviction dampened a post-party moody that would have carried on into the night. But should we cry over BamBam? Teddy A sure did.

Ebuka be like angel of death… as he took Bambam with him into the darkness! That was epic!! #Bbnaija — Badbad Large (@BadbadLarge) March 31, 2018



All through the week, and on social media, I have been monitoring what fans of the show have been saying about the housemates up for eviction. Teddy A was never going to go home. Nina too, as in Mina. Cee-C is competitively strong. Which brings us to BamBam again. As Teddy’s now-evicted girlfriend, Teddy A’s staunch fanbase weren’t magnanimous to save her. She’s been called “fake” by housemates and Big Brother Naija observers don’t like her. In the next nominations show, Cee-C will likely put Khloe and Alex on the eviction chopping block. Which is why it’s not too early to evaluate which female housemate will be the last woman standing.

Put bluntly, the chances of a woman winning the competition are really slim. Aside Lolu, this season’s darkhorse, Teddy A, Miracle, and Tobi make for a devastating trio. Can we just give it to Cee? Khloe, a returnee housemate, seemingly has one mission: annihilate Cee-C. On the other hand, Anto looks like she’d be booted out again in the course of time and Nina, well Nina’s relationship with Miracle will splinter as the show becomes more competitive, which will inexorably leave her on eviction’s path as fans of Miracle will feel more inclined to keep him in the game.

In my opinion, Cee-C has been an interesting, even compelling livewire on Big Brother Naija. Love or hate her, she knows how and when to bring the drama, and drama is good for reality television. Even more, she’s been sort of a mixed breed, irritating and endearing fans and has managed to carve out the idea that everyone’s against her. And I have a feeling we will keep seeing her till the the terminal stages of the show.