Boost your workplace culture at the HR Expo Africa 2018

Workplace culture can be likened to air in a room – you don’t have to create it. As long as it finds space, it envelopes the entire area and there’s no stopping it. Whether an organization creates culture or not, it births itself and influences the activities of employees who work there day in day out.

The fascinating thing about culture in a workplace is how a lot of things are hinged on it. Everything that affects the growth of a company, starting from the products and services created, to the way employees get their jobs done, not forgetting customer relations and service delivery – just name it. Rather than allow nature take its course and jeopardize chances of success, it makes sense to create and design (or review) workplace culture, since it exists with or without your permission. So here’s the question: How are you and your organisation adapting to the constantly evolving needs of today’s workplace and the anticipated evolution of future work? That’s where HR Expo Africa, a broad-based Human Resource summit, comes to the rescue.

HR Expo Africa is an Africa-wide platform that promotes the advancement of HR through conferences, exhibitions, fairs and awards. Reputed as Africa’s leading HR event, HREA yearly shapes the conversation on human capital development and organizational performance with special focus on new trends and dynamics.

In the light of the critical role workplace culture plays in the survival of organisations, this year’s summit themed ‘Leading and Managing Culture Change in Organisations’, will anchor discussions from multiple perspectives on how best to shape and drive workplace culture that supports leadership excellence, innovation, high performance and organisational sustainability.

For maximum value derivation and knowledge dissemination, the summit will feature eminent keynote speakers from around the world, over 40 specialised sessions accommodating multiple areas of interest, over 60 notable session speakers on human capital development, special Masterclass on Business leadership, and a special session on HR for SMEs.

The summit will be spearheaded by notable keynote speakers including Ajibola Ponnle (C.E.O/Registrar, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria), Dr Juliana Goga-Cooke (CCO Gconsultancy Innovation, UK) and Carole Still (Leadership & Mediation Specialist, Coventry University London). Also delivering certified Masterclasses are Dr. John Opute by London South Bank University (LSBU) and Carole Still from Coventry University.

That’s not all. Delegates at the summit can attend multiple sessions of their choice based on six carefully selected conference streams:

Talent Management and HR Essentials

Technology and HR Analytics

Learning & Development and Organisation Effectiveness

People, Culture and Workplace Diversity

HR and Leadership Excellence

Employment laws, Compensation and Health & Workplace Wellbeing

Now is the time to discover new ways of working to create an agile, digital organisation that will withstand the test of time and retain a competitive advantage. Take advantage of the high-impact strategies that will be shared at this year’s HR Expo Africa summit.

Tickets are available at www.hrexpoafrica.com/tickets/. For more information, how to register, please call 09058028640 or drop a mail at [email protected]