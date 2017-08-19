BREAKING: President Buhari returns to Nigeria today

President Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria today, the Presidency has said.
According to the Presidency, the President will also address Nigerians on Monday.
Buhari left Nigeria on May 7 for medical treatment in London.
President @MBuhari returns to #Nigeria today, after receiving medical attention in London.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2017
The President left Nigeria on May 7, after handing over power to Vice Pres @ProfOsinbajo, who has functioned as Acting President since then.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2017
President @MBuhari will address the nation in a broadcast at 7 a.m on Monday, August 21, 2017.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2017
The President thanks all Nigerians who have prayed ceaselessly for his recovery and well-being since the beginning of his health challenge.
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2017
