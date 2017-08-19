BREAKING: President Buhari returns to Nigeria today

President Muhammadu Buhari will return to Nigeria today, the Presidency has said.

According to the Presidency, the President will also address Nigerians on Monday.

Buhari left Nigeria on May 7 for medical treatment in London.

