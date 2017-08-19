I decided not to release video footage of Oritsefemi’s fight with my bouncer – Shina Peller

Owner of popular nightclub, Quilox, Shina Peller has said he could have released a video footage of singer, Oritse Femi attacking his bouncer but decided against it.

In a recent interview with Punch, Peller was speaking on the altercation between the singer and his bouncer at the club months ago.

“That particular day, I was not around but I have seen the CCTV footage of what happened. The incident did not even happen in the VIP section of the club. That day, all the tables had been booked already and Oritsefemi did not have a prior booking. He came into the club and he was able to talk to a customer that had booked a table. The customer agreed that he could join his table but also informed him that he was expecting some other guests.

“Oritsefemi wanted some of his people to join the table and the customer that had booked the table had to notify the bouncers of the club. I don’t like to run people down because if I was someone that gets carried away with drama, I would have released the CCTV footage of what happened at the club and you would see who was at fault. The bouncer did his job by talking to Oristefemi going by the CCTV footage,” he said.

He added, “I am sure you have not seen any proof that my bouncer did anything to the singer but you would see that it was Oritsefemi that did something to the bouncer. However, this is an issue that has been resolved. We don’t kick A-list artistes out of the club.”