You brought stability to the NNPC | PENGASSAN, NUPENG declare support for Baru

Oil and gas sector unions on Monday said they were in support of the transformation brought by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) said this in a statement by NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu.

Ughamadu said due process was being followed in the corporation’s activities.

Francis Johnson, National President of PENGASSAN, said the unions and its members are in support of Baru.

“The unions’ support for the GMD was based on his ability to walk his talk since assuming office last year,” he said.

“The national body of PENGASSAN and all the NNPC in-house unions are here today to show our support for you.

“You have brought stability to the NNPC and we are happy today that staff morale is high. You were chairman of NNPC anti-corruption committee for over five years and that was what informed your appointment as GMD of NNPC.

“Today, all the bullets you are taking are on behalf of members of staff. We will continue to pray for you, God will continue to guide and shield you.”

Sale Abdullahi, NNPC group chairman of PENGASSAN said union members inputs are being implemented.

“Baru had streamlined the processes and procedures in the corporation leading to the full restructuring which was beginning to yield positive results,” he said.

“Today, the GMD and NNPC management receive inputs from staff and this gesture by Dr Baru has given members of staff a sense of belonging.

“Today, our inputs are being implemented and we are highly motivated.”

Other union leaders who were at the meeting to lend support were the group chairman of NNPC NUPENG, Udofia Benjamin and chairman of NNPC corporate headquarters chapter of PENGASSAN, Mathew Duru.