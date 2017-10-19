Buhari did not rebuke us for owing salaries – Governors

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has described reports that President Muhammadu Buhari chided governors and not happy with them as false.

Background:

Before his trip to Turkey, some governors had met with the President.

After the meeting, Femi Adesina, Buhari’s spokesman in a statement said the President asked how the governors sleep while owing salaries.

“How can anyone go to bed and sleep soundly when workers have not been paid their salaries for months,” he quoted Buhari to have said.

“I actually wonder how the workers feed their families, pay their rents and even pay school fees for their children.”

The NGF’s response:

Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state while speaking with journalists on Wednesday said Buhari did not make any such comment.

He said the President asked them to represent their case after his return from Turkey.

Yari added that Buhari accepted their requests.

“We briefed the members about our meeting with Mr President yesterday (Tuesday), which I’m surprised some of you turned it upside down,” he said.

“You got the full briefing from me and then some of your people went and said they got from another source. I don’t know which source said the president is not happy with the governors. It is very unfortunate.

“We had a very fruitful meeting with Mr President and Mr President accepted all our requests.

“The only thing Mr President said was that he, not being a technical person, we should wait for the minister of finance to return, and the chairman of the economic council to be around so that they can give him update and support on what he is going to say to us.

“So, he said we should reschedule this meeting. I think this is what I told the press yesterday but I wonder how they turned it around.

“Please, we have to be serious with our job. We are working for Nigeria; we are working for our country, working for our people so we shouldn’t misinform the public and should be guided with the things discussed.”