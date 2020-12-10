EndSARS: Buhari’s concern is changing narratives by CNN and BBC not addressing insecurity

Reactions have trailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement about the CNN and BBC reportage of the #EndSARS protest. On Tuesday, December 9, 2020, hours after he turned down a meeting with the National Assembly (NASS) to address the heightened level of insecurity in the country; the president took to his Twitter handle to express his disgust over the international media’s coverage of the protest.

It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 9, 2020

President Buhari has come under heavy fire for his statement which is perceived by many Nigerians as insensitive, considering how victims who have suffered various human rights violations at the hands of the police are yet to get justice for the crimes committed against them.

Nigerians are also furious because they feel the president has misplaced priorities and has entangled himself with trivial matters when he should be addressing the heightened insecurity and the many other challenges plaguing the country. Many people are calling on the National Assembly to do address this head-on.

But, the question is can the NASS be trusted to do what is required of them? It is doubtful that they would, going by the recent happenings in the country. It would be recalled that a lawmaker recently moved a motion for the president’s impeachment as a result of the heightened insecurity in the country, and caused a divided Assembly.

It appears that that would rather dance to the president’s tune when they all, including the president, should be serving the people.

That notwithstanding, Nigerians must keep demanding good governance and keep putting pressure on the government until they do what is right.

While the victims of #EndSARS are yet to get justice, Buhari is concerned with CNN and BBC.

Lets start trending Section 143 of the constitution so National Assembly NASS can impeach this lifeless president.



Hisbah | Kidd | Jason Statham | Bridget | #MOBOAwards | Ghana | Tolu pic.twitter.com/o3nOot1eNX — #EndSARS – Abdul Afolabi (@ReBrand_Human) December 9, 2020

On the other hand, the President says he feels disgusted; but he needs to know that Nigerians feel more disgusted by the situation of things in the country.

I'm also disgusted that the coverage of CNN and BBC did not give attention to those who imported the thugs that infiltrated the protesters, the SARS officials who killed/fleeced innocent civilians in the past, the identities of the soldiers who shot Lekki protesters.



I really am — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) December 9, 2020

So many things have gone wrong that need to be addressed, and his administration’s handling of matters that pertain to national security and the constitutional rights of the citizens is worrisome. The earlier he gets his acts together, the better for us all.